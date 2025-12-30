Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Himachal CM slams Centre over ‘limited, delayed’ assistance under PDNA

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 03:24 am IST

Sukhu said that under the PDNA for 2023–24, losses worth ₹9,300 crore had been officially assessed, but the Centre was contributing only a fraction of the required amount

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lashing out at the central government on Monday said the central government is giving limited assistance to state under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Sukhu said that under the PDNA for 2023–24, losses worth 9,300 crore had been officially assessed, but the Centre was contributing only a fraction of the required amount. “Out of 9,300 crore, the central government is giving only 1,500 crore, while the state government is contributing 500 crore. This comes to barely 15% of the total assessed losses,” Sukhu said.

“This limited assistance was not being released in one go but in installments, which is unjust and harmful for effective rehabilitation and recovery,” he said.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the stoppage of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-4) funds, the CM urged political leaders to stop creating obstacles and instead take up the matter seriously with the Centre. “Those who keep raising questions should go and demand the funds that were announced. The Centre has also stopped PMGSY-4 funds. This is not just injustice to the state government but to the people of Himachal,” he said.

The CM accused the BJP of consistently doing injustice to Himachal. “These policies will ultimately affect the people of the state. I will raise all these issues with the central government at the appropriate forum,” he said.

Sukhu reiterated that his government remained committed to protecting the interests of the state and ensuring fairness, accountability and compassion in both governance and administrative decisions.

Will take fair decision in IGMC incident: CM

Speaking on the issue of doctors’ strike at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Sukhu said the state government handled the matter with sensitivity and responsibility. “Doctors are part of our family. I spoke to senior doctors and asked them to rejoin duty and I am happy that they have done so,” he said.

He informed that a committee would be constituted to examine the IGMC reports, and the government would act strictly in accordance with its recommendations. “Our government has not come to ruin anyone’s career. The doctor concerned has shown remorse for his mistake. We will follow due procedure and take a compassionate and fair decision,” Sukhu assured.

