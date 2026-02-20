Himachal CM slams FTAs in Srinagar, warns of crisis for apple growers in Himachal, J&K

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday expressed concern over the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and their potential impact on farmers and orchardists in Himachal Pradesh along-with Jammu & Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses a press conference, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Sukhu cautioned that these agreements would result in a surge of imported apples, walnuts, almonds and other horticultural produce, thereby placing immense pressure on local growers who may struggle to secure remunerative prices for their crops. He warned that the adverse consequences of such policies would become increasingly evident in the years ahead.

The CM underscored that agriculture and horticulture constitute the backbone of the economies of both Himachal and J&K, sustaining a substantial portion of their populations. He noted that Himachal’s apple industry alone has an annual turnover of approximately ₹5,000 crore and provides direct and indirect employment to nearly 2.5 lakh families. Likewise, in J&K, a significant segment of the population depends on horticulture for livelihood, with apples, walnuts and almonds forming the mainstay of the region’s agricultural economy.

Sukhu further stated that the Union government has entered into FTA with countries such as New Zealand, the United States and the European Union, under which import duties on apples and dry fruits have reportedly been reduced. He asserted that such agreements do not serve the interests of India’s farmers or the common people and called for a reassessment of policies that could jeopardize domestic agricultural sustainability.

The CM also remarked that leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising issues concerning farmers and the general public. He alleged that efforts were being made to silence his voice, but maintained that such attempts would not succeed. Reaffirming party’s commitment, Sukhu stated that the Congress stands firmly with farmers and orchardists and will continue to advocate for their rights and welfare.