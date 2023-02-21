Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates ‘Vyomnetra’ to expedite disaster response time

: Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the ₹3 crore Integrated Surveillance and Crime Response Centre ‘Vyomnetra’ at old police lines in Mandi to expedite the response time in case of any disasters with better communication and surveillance techniques.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This high-tech system has about 250 cameras installed in the town for monitoring of all the entry and exit points of the city. Vyomnetra will be helpful in keeping a vigil round the clock and help control the crime by keeping an eye on suspects.

The system has been integrated with intelligent traffic management system set up in Sundernagar with cloud-based technology and traffic could be monitored from Mandi.

In the future, ‘Vyomnetra’ would also be linked with surveillance and other technology through drones, said the chief minister.

He said that this control post would be helpful in streamlining traffic in a better way and it will be of great help during any mishap or disaster.

Complete dev projects on time: Pratibha directs Kullu officials

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DHARAMSHALA: Mandi MP Pratibha Singh has directed the Kullu district officials to complete development projects within the time frame. She was presiding over the quarterly meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Kullu.

The MP said that due to non-fulfillment of the targets on time, the eligible people do not get the benefits of the schemes and development projects. Therefore, efforts should always be made to ensure that the implementation of the development schemes is in a time-bound manner.

He said that due to cut in the budget for MNREGA and condition of biometric attendance people in rural areas were facing difficulties for which a detailed note should be sent by the administration and the concerned department so that the matter could be taken up with the Central government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, it was informed that there are 97,209 MNREGA job card holders in the district and employment was provided to 49,263 people, while the demand was for 49,291.

A total of 19,17,474 have been completed in the district. In the district, 2,618 works were started under MNREGA in the financial year 2022-23, out of which 247 have been completed.

Against the target of 375 self-help groups in the district, 464 self-help groups have been formed, in which many women are associated and they are being provided loans for earning their livelihood. Some members raised the issue of making effective arrangements for disposal of garbage.

Skill development was also discussed in the meeting. Pratibha Singh also instructed to speed up the works under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. She said out of 170 panchayats in the district, 161 are connected by roads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, tapped water has been provided in 109,104 houses in the district, which is 95.79% of the target.