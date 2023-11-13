Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu celebrates Diwali with orphan children

Celebrating Diwali with orphans, Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that as many as 4,000 such children have been issued eligibility certificates to avail of various benefits such as care till the age of 27, educational support, financial aid for housing, clothing, festival allowances etc. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with children at Balika Ashram, Tutikandi, Shimla, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Interacting with children at the Balika Ashram, Tutikandi, Shimla, the CM said his government has enacted a law to grant the status of ‘Children of the State’ to orphans. “The government is also focusing on enrolling these children in reputable schools and ensuring their holistic well-being. Along with this, they are also being provided three biswa land and ₹2 lakh financial assistance to construct their own house.”

“You are not without parents. The state government is your mother and father. Therefore, as the head of the state, I have come to celebrate Diwali with you,” he said.

Sukhu added that in the coming times, the state government is also going to formulate a scheme for single women and children with speaking and hearing impairment.

Social justice and empowerment minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil said that after taking oath as the CM, Sukhu had introduced the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana, a fund aimed at helping needy students and destitute women to get higher education.

Shandil further said the state government is going to build two state-of-the-art ashrams for orphan children in Jwalamukhi and Sundernagar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON