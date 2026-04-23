...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Himachal Cong, BJP gears up for upcoming civic body polls

Himachal Congress appoints leaders for key municipal elections, while BJP finalizes its election strategy with a comprehensive organizational structure.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed election in-charges for four key municipal corporations (MCs) in the state ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls.

The BJP has also established a comprehensive organisational structure at the district level, assigning responsibilities to in-charges, co-in-charges, MPs, MLAs, former ministers, district presidents, general secretaries, and office bearers of various wings. (File)

According to an official notification issued by HPCC general secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta, senior Congress leaders have been assigned responsibilities for specific municipal areas.

Education minister Rohit Thakur has been appointed as incharge for Solan MC, while PWD miniater Vikramaditya Singh will oversee Mandi MC.

For Palampur MC, the party has appointed town and country planning minister, Rajesh Dharmani as incharge, while chairman HPTDC, RS Bali has been given charge of Dharamshala MC.

The party has directed all appointed incharges to assume their responsibilities immediately and ensure effective coordination, organisational strengthening and preparedness for the upcoming elections.

BJP draws comprehensive election strategy

Preparing for the upcoming urban local bodies poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its electoral strategy across the state by launching a major organisational drive. As per an order issued by state office secretary Pramod Thakur, a detailed list of election in-charges and committees has been announced at municipal, district, and state levels.

The BJP has also established a comprehensive organisational structure at the district level, assigning responsibilities to in-charges, co-in-charges, MPs, MLAs, former ministers, district presidents, general secretaries, and office bearers of various wings.

 
bharatiya janata party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal Cong, BJP gears up for upcoming civic body polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal Cong, BJP gears up for upcoming civic body polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.