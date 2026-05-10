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Himachal: Cong war room to take action against false information on social media

Harikrishna Himral, in-charge of the war room established at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, for the elections across four municipal corporations, finalised the operational framework on Saturday during a meeting with other members.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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As electioneering picks up for the upcoming polls for four municipal corporations –Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur – scheduled to be held on May 17, both the BJP and Congress have shifted their campaigns into high gear.

As electioneering picks up for the upcoming polls for four municipal corporations –Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur – scheduled to be held on May 17, both the BJP and Congress have shifted their campaigns into high gear. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Harikrishna Himral, in-charge of the war room established at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, for the elections across four municipal corporations, finalised the operational framework on Saturday during a meeting with other members.

He stated that the primary function of the war room is to provide periodic election-related updates to party functionaries stationed in the field, receive daily reports regarding election campaigning, and convey directives issued by the PCC to them.

Himral directed that if any false information or propaganda is being disseminated against the Congress or its candidates on social media, the war room must monitor such instances closely and report them to the relevant department and the legal cell, thereby enabling the initiation of appropriate legal action. He emphasised that the war room’s mandate involves maintaining a vigilant, 24-hour watch over the election process and periodically relaying PCC directives to the party functionaries and workers active in the field.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Cong war room to take action against false information on social media
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Cong war room to take action against false information on social media
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