Himachal Congress activist shot dead in Haroli on Punjab border

Four assailants shot dead a businessman and local Congress worker at Dulehar in Haroli sub division of Una district on Monday night.

The victim, Ravinder Kumar Sethi, 40, and his nephew Keshav, 17, were walking near the Dulehar sports stadium when four men arrived on two motorcycles and fired two shots at them around 7pm, Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said on Tuesday.

Keshav retaliated by throwing stones at the assailants. They attacked him and fled, leaving him injured.

Sethi and Keshav were rushed to a Dulehar hospital from where the Congress activist was referred to the Regional Hospital at Una, where he was declared brought dead.

A search is on for the assailants and checking has been stepped up at inter-state checkpoints. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime spot and its vicinity. Police teams have been sent to Punjab as the town borders the state.

The motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained, the SP said.

Haroli MLA and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri met the family of the victims in hospital.

He expressed concern over the law and order in the state under the BJP government.

