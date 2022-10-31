Himachal | Congress promises independent agency against drugs if voted to power

The opposition Congress on Sunday announced to set up an anti-drug abuse enforcement authority in Himachal, if voted to power.

Addressing a press conference here, All India Congress Committee joint secretary Gokul Butail said that as per a report of the central government, 25 to 27% people below the age of 40 in Himachal are addicted to drugs.

“Drugs have reached every village of Himachal and are destroying the young generation,” said Butail, adding that the anti-drug abuse enforcement agency will be an independent authority and a first-of-its kind in the country. He added that the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, DGP or any other official will not be able to interfere in its working.

He said the agency will be headed by a sitting judge of the high court or the Lokayukta and their tenure will be fixed for two years.

Butail said the offices of the agency will be opened in each of the 12 districts.

He alleged that the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party government did nothing to curb the problem of drugs and the bureau that it had set up proved ineffective. The Congress leader further said the BJP government did not take any concrete steps to deal with the drug menace all through its tenure, but in February this year, in wake of the approaching elections, it notified a policy but failed to implement it.