Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal | Congress promises independent agency against drugs if voted to power

Himachal | Congress promises independent agency against drugs if voted to power

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, All India Congress Committee joint secretary Gokul Butail said that as per a report of the central government, 25 to 27% people below the age of 40 in Himachal are addicted to drugs.

All India Congress Committee joint secretary Gokul Butail said drugs have reached every village of Himachal and are destroying the young generation. (Source: Twitter)
All India Congress Committee joint secretary Gokul Butail said drugs have reached every village of Himachal and are destroying the young generation. (Source: Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The opposition Congress on Sunday announced to set up an anti-drug abuse enforcement authority in Himachal, if voted to power.

Addressing a press conference here, All India Congress Committee joint secretary Gokul Butail said that as per a report of the central government, 25 to 27% people below the age of 40 in Himachal are addicted to drugs.

“Drugs have reached every village of Himachal and are destroying the young generation,” said Butail, adding that the anti-drug abuse enforcement agency will be an independent authority and a first-of-its kind in the country. He added that the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, DGP or any other official will not be able to interfere in its working.

He said the agency will be headed by a sitting judge of the high court or the Lokayukta and their tenure will be fixed for two years.

Butail said the offices of the agency will be opened in each of the 12 districts.

He alleged that the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party government did nothing to curb the problem of drugs and the bureau that it had set up proved ineffective. The Congress leader further said the BJP government did not take any concrete steps to deal with the drug menace all through its tenure, but in February this year, in wake of the approaching elections, it notified a policy but failed to implement it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out