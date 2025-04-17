Himachal Congress protests ED chargesheet against Gandhis

Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Shimla on Wednesday, following the central agency’s chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State Congress president Pratibha Singh, rural development minister Anirudh Singh, public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, several MLAs, senior party leaders, and party workers participated in the protest. (HT Photo)

The protesters raised slogans against the Central government and the ED, accusing the BJP-led government of misusing central agencies to suppress opposition voices across the country.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State Congress president Pratibha Singh, rural development minister Anirudh Singh, public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, several MLAs, senior party leaders, and party workers participated in the protest.

CM Sukhu said the case behind the chargesheet is “beyond comprehension” and alleged that the ED has been reduced to a political tool of the BJP, used to target opposition leaders at will.

“The BJP is targeting the opposition, which is deeply unfortunate. Rahul Gandhi is fearlessly raising the people’s voice on critical issues like unemployment and inflation. His courage to speak out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the reason why the government is trying to silence him,” Sukhu said.

He further added that Sonia Gandhi is a respected national leader, and any attempt to insult her will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Singh echoed the sentiment, saying the party will not be intimidated by the BJP’s tactics. “The BJP is misusing institutions like the ED and Income Tax Department to scare and silence the opposition. It’s clear they are trying to gain political mileage by making false allegations against Congress leaders. But the people of this country are beginning to see through the BJP’s agenda,” she said.