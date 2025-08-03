Himachal: Cooperative societies going digital: Mukesh Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said that the state government was taking swift measures to connect co-operative societies with a digital and transparent system. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. (HT File)

“To strengthen and modernise the co-operative sector, a comprehensive computerisation programme has been launched to ensure greater transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of these societies,” said Agnihotri.

He said that as public money was involved in these societies, therefore transparency in their operations was of utmost importance. A total budget of ₹53 crore has been approved for the computerisation of 1,789 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the state. So far, ₹22.18 crore has been spent for the development of these societies.

In the first phase, computerisation of 870 PACS has been completed. For the second phase, 919 PACS have been selected for computerisation.

Agnihotri said that this initiative was not just about technical upgrades but was a significant step towards building social trust and improving economic governance. The move was expected to curb embezzlement and irregularities, thereby making the functioning of these societies more transparent and result-oriented.

To strengthen the audit mechanism of these societies, the Cooperation Department has appointed 30 master trainers who would provide training to auditors across the state. The target was to complete the audit of all cooperative societies by 30 September.

Apart from this, the state government was developing 1,153 PACS into Common Service Centres (CSCs), where over 300 digital services such as Tele-Law, Telemedicine, pensions, certificates and banking services would be made available. This would ensure access of the government services to the rural populace in their own village, said the minister.