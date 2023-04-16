76th Himachal Day: CM announces 3% DA hike for govt staffers, pensioners

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) of the state employees and pensioners on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participates in a traditional dance at Dhankhar, in Lahaul and Spiti. (ANI)

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 34% DA, which was 31% earlier, benefiting around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.9 lakh pensioners. The decision would put an additional burden of about ₹500 crore on the state’s exchequer.

Sukhu also announced monthly pension of ₹1,500 to all 9,000 women of Spiti above 18 years of age from June 2023 in the second phase, a college at Kaza and to make 50-bed community health centre (CHC) operational.

Earlier, he unfurled the Tricolour and conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of the state while expressing his gratitude to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal, and all those who worked tirelessly to take the state to new heights.

This was the first time in the history of the state that the Himachal Day function was organised in the remote tribal region of Kaza bordering China, at a height of around 12,000 feet.

‘Would take up Rangrik airstrip matter with defence ministry’

The chief minister said that his government would take up the matter of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti valley with the defence ministry.

He said besides being important from strategic point of view, this will would also help boost tourism in the area.

Sukhu said apart from constructing a heliport at Rongtong, a road would also be built from Atargu to Mud in Pin valley at a cost of ₹34 crore in the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The government would prioritise the construction of a road to connect Bhawa with Mud, which will be the world’s highest-altitude road, he claimed.

Stargazing observatory at Langza

With the assistance of the central government, Sukhu said, an observatory would be set up at Langza.

The land has been identified for setting up Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School at Shego near Kaza, which would prove to be a significant development in the education sector, he added.

Sukhu also said that the government has set up the chief minister’s Sukh-Ashray Kosh with an initial provision of ₹101 crore to support orphan children. The government has adopted around 6,000 orphans as ‘Children of the State’ under the scheme, he added.

The chief minister said his government aims to make the state self-reliant and strengthen its economy through new initiatives.

“Himachal has set a target to become a green energy state by March 2026 and the government has entered into an agreement for the green hydrogen and ammonia project, which will create over 3,500 employment opportunities and attract an investment of over ₹4,000 crore,” he added.

The state has declared six green corridors, providing facilities for electric vehicles, Sukhu said, adding that private operators buying electric buses, trucks, taxis, autos and e-goods carriers would be given 50% subsidy in order to promote the use of electric vehicles.

The chief minister said that the state government was focusing on the development of tourism and heliports were being built and expanded to provide round-the-year air connectivity to all district headquarters.

He said that his government is also committed to ensuring that no meritorious poor child is deprived of higher education due to a lack of money and thus a ₹200-crore Rajiv Gandhi Higher Education Promotion Scheme has been launched, which would provide loans at 1% interest rate to the students pursuing professional courses like engineering, medicine, MBA and PhD.

Sukhu said the government has also launched Him Unnati Yojana to promote the overall development of the agriculture sector. He said the MGNREGA wage for tribal areas has been increased from ₹266 to ₹294.

The chief minister also dedicated three ambulances for the Spiti valley and planted a sapling in the cricket ground at Kaza. He also inspected the development exhibitions set up by various departments.

CM confers Gaurav Samman, Prerna Srot awards

Chief minister Sukhu also conferred the Himachal Gaurav Samman award to people who made unique contributions towards the society. The award was given during the 76th Himachal Day function at Kaza.

Lakesh Chandel, a junior basic training (JBT) teacher at Chatt primary school in Bilaspur district’s Ghumarwin, was awarded for saving the life of 36 children during a landslide on the school building. Karnail Rana of Kangra was conferred the award for preserving the culture and promoting the state’s folklore through his songs, while Nem Chand of Solan, presently posted as superintendent in the state secretariat, was honoured for his contribution in literary activities.

Rani of Sirmaur, who is posted as assistant sub-inspector in Solan, was awarded for her achievements in sports. She bagged many medals in wrestling competitions at the national level, the statement added. The civil services award was conferred upon the National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh, TB eradication team.

The Prerna Srot award was given to Padam Shri Nek Ram Sharma of Mandi district, Prem Singh Chauhan of Kotkhai in Shimla and Captain Amaryot Singh, executive director of Pinegrove School Kasauli.