Himachal deputy CM meets Union minister of jal shakti, seeks funds

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri met Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the team of Jal Shakti Vibhag officers today at his residence in New Delhi. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri met Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the team of Jal Shakti Vibhag officers today at his residence in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Agnihotri urged upon the Union Minister to extend a generous hand towards Himachal in view of the huge natural calamity the state has faced in the recent past. He stated that the losses suffered by the state were unprecedented and its heavy brunt has been faced by the Jal Shakti Vibhag. Jal Shakti Vibhag‘s 11863 schemes suffered extensive damages amounting to ₹2132 crore and out of these 671 schemes were constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) also suffered losses amounting to ₹614 crore. He informed the Union Minister that out of the allocation of ₹376 crore under JJM, 25 percent i.e. approximately ₹96 crore would have to be spent for restoration of damaged schemes. This would result in a shortfall of funds for ongoing works on JJM.

Deputy chief minister further elaborated that as per approved Annual Action Plan 2023-24 (AAP) allocations under JJM is ₹1274 crore, which stands curtailed to ₹376 crore by the Centre. He urged the Union Minister that keeping in view the grave situation being faced by Himachal, its Annual Action Plan be restored to Rs. 1274 crore. The Union Minister assured that he would look into the matter and consider the request of Himachal sympathetically. He further requested the Union Minister that an extension of 6 months for completion of spillover JJM schemes should be allowed to Himachal as during the last 3 months the entire focus of the Jal Shakti Vihag was towards restoration of the damaged schemes resulting in hampering the progress of ongoing works.

Issues regarding irrigation and flood were also discussed. Deputy chief minister stated that two proposals of Surface Minor Irrigation schemes for Beet Area Phase-II and Kutlehar constituency of District Una amounting to Rs. 118.79 crore are lying with the Centre and requested for their immediate approval. The Union Minister assured the same. Agnihotri thanked the Union Minister for granting investment clearance to Phina Singh Irrigation Project for Rs. 643 crore in District Kangra and channelization of Swan River in Beas basin for Rs. 339 crore in Una, which had been pending for a long time. He urged the Centre to release the funds so that these works could be started.

He also took up the matter of the release of central assistance to ongoing irrigation projects under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) as a priority. The Union Minister assured that he would approve it on priority. Agnihotri further requested for approval of 4 proposals for providing sewerage systems in Chirgaon, Rohru, Sarawati Nagar, Solan, Kandhghat and Dadahu amounting to Rs. 289 crores under Namami Gange. The above proposals are lying with the Centre for approval. The Union Minister assured that the proposals would be considered sympathetically. He also requested for release of pending funds in respect of Micro Irrigation Project (MIP) Nadaun, Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) Baroti-Mandap, LIS Masot Khad and flood protection works for Sakrain, Malhod under PMKSY and Flood Management Program. The Union Minister assured that the proposals shall be considered for the release of balanced funds.

Agnihotri stressed for the release of funds for already approved 11 flood protection projects. He further elaborated that widespread rain damages occurred in Himachal and maximum devastation has been observed along the banks of different rivers.

He requested the Union Minister to release the same at the earliest to safeguard the life and property of people in Himachal. He emphasized the importance of channelization of Beas River in view of its strategic importance as Kullu-Manali Airport, the Chandigarh-Leh National Highway lies on the banks of this river. He further added that channelization of this river would ensure safe movement of tourists besides transportation of Horticulture produce from the Kullu and Lahaul valley.

The deputy chief minister thanked the Union Minister for releasing central assistance of Rs. 141.76 crore in two equal installments (FY 2023-24) for 14 small & Medum Irrigation (SMI) schemes of Himachal Pradesh under PMKSY. He also thanked for the release of central assistance of Rs. 221.78 lakh under the National Hydrology project of Himachal Pradesh.