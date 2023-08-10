Himachal deputy CM seeks 500 crore from Centre to restore drinking water supply

Union minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat extended his commitment to offering substantial aid during the ongoing natural calamity that has severely impacted the state. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, along with Jal Shakti officers, met with jal shakti minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday at his office in Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi.

The deputy CM emphasised the need for the Union government’s assistance and informed the minister about the extensive damage caused by the floods. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agnihotri urged the minister to provide financial aid of ₹500 crore, primarily to restore the damaged schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He also requested re-evaluation and re-issuing of funds for schemes that have suffered 100% damage under JJM.

The deputy CM emphasised the need for the Union government’s assistance and informed the minister about the extensive damage caused by the floods, with the losses being pegged at ₹1,630 crore. He added that this has severely affected the water supply schemes, irrigation infrastructure and other water-related facilities.

Gajender Singh Shekhawat acknowledged the gravity of the situation and said that he will escalate the matter to the finance ministry and the Union cabinet for necessary support. The deputy CM highlighted the areas along the banks of Beas river are the worst hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agnihotri put forth a proposal for channelisation of the Beas River, which would help mitigate the recurring flood threats and ensure the safety of critical infrastructure, such as the Kullu-Manali Airport and the Chandigarh-Leh national highway, both located along the river. He stressed that the move will enhance the movement of tourists and facilitate the transportation of horticultural produce.

Expressing gratitude, Agnihotri commended the Union Minister for granting investment clearance to essential projects, such as the Phina Singh Irrigation Project and the channelisation of Swan River. He also urged the Union government to expedite fund disbursement to initiate these projects.

Addressing the Union minister’s visit to vibrant villages in the state, Agnihotri said that proposals for anti-freeze water supply systems and groundwater recharge initiatives have been prepared, with an investment of ₹101.58 crore and ₹452.60 crore, respectively. He appealed for the inclusion of these schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission for enhanced water sustainability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}