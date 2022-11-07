Himachal elections | Congress dubs BJP’s manifesto as ‘jumla’

Congress party trashed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto released for the November 12 polls describing it as a “Jumla Letter (letter of false promises)”.

“Before releasing the manifesto, BJP should have presented the report card of the government first,” said AICC in-charge of party affairs in HP and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla.

“BJP has reiterated the promises made in its 2017 election manifesto. BJP has cut copied and pasted the promises made in the Congress manifesto,” Shukla said addressing media men in Shimla.

Shukla said there is nothing in BJP’s election manifesto about the problems of the state employees. “There is no mention of OPS, the biggest issue of employees. Congress has given guarantee to NPS employees in this regard,” he added. He said that Congress had promised to implement OPS in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and it has done that.

He said that Congress has given a guarantee to provide employment to 5 lakh youth in Himachal, and this will also be fulfilled and the interest-free loan will be given to the youth for self-employment by bringing startups worth ₹680 crore.

“Majority of the promises made in the BJP manifesto is either copied from the Congress manifesto or are the repetition of the of its previous “Drishti Patra”, he said, adding “Previous manifesto mentioned about the roads to all the villages has been repeated this time.”

He said that now BJP has promised to give employment to youth in a phased manner, but in how much time it will be given is not clear. He said that the BJP is saying that 12% GST will be levied on the cartons of apples, while the Congress is saying that there will be no GST on the cartons and that whatever is applicable will be removed.