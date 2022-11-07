Himachal elections | Pratibha hits out at ’double-engine’ govt

Bharatiya Janata Party’s “double-engine” strength came under attack from the Congress state chief Pratibha Singh on Sunday.

“BJP government had neither contributed towards state’s development earlier nor has it done this time, “ she said while addressing a public gathering at Kumarsain, Nachan and Kansa Chowk in Balh assembly segment. She was campaigning for Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Rathore. “Central government did not give any economic package to the state government for its development during the last five years,” she said.

Pratibha later while addressing a rally in Kansa Chowk of the Balh assembly constituency in favour of Congress candidate Parkash Chaudhary said, “Inflation and unemployment is the biggest gift of the BJP government to the people.”

She said that Congress has promised to give relief to the people in its manifesto.

She later addressed a meeting in Mahadev of the Nachan assembly constituency and said that Congress, if voted to power, will restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for employees, give five lakh jobs for unemployed youth, financial assistance of ₹1500 per month to women, 300 units of electricity free and right to gardeners to decide their product price

He said the Modi government at the Centre did not give any special financial assistance to the government to bail it out from the financial stress.

He said the anti-people policies and decisions of the Centre have only aggravated the suffering.

“People of the state have already expressed their anger against the BJP government in the last by-elections. Congress won all four seats while BJP faced a humiliating defeat, she said.

The outcome of the elections will change the future course of politics not only in the state but in the entire country,” she said.