Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur accuses state government of bringing development to a standstill

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of bringing the development in the state to a standstill.

“Instead of blaming the BJP government for financial mismanagement, the government should focus on development,” Jai Ram said while addressing mediapersons here today. He lauded the Union Budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “Since the government took over, it has closed many institutions and two cement factories have been closed. The development in the state has come to a standstill,” he said.

“The Congress government should now stop cursing the previous government for the debt burden. The government has availed a loan of ₹1,500 crore and in the next three months they are likely to take more loans,” he said.

“Significant progress was made in the expansion of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur and Una-Hamirpur railway lines and efforts are on to connect the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh with Chandigarh,” he said.

He also welcomed the move to build 50 new airports and develop tourist destinations, saying it would improve connectivity.

Speaking on railway connectivity, Jai Ram pointed to the higher cost of construction of tracks in hilly states like Himachal and said the Budget provision of ₹2.40 lakh crore would expedite the ongoing Bhanupali-Bilapur, Baddi, Una-Hamirpur projects.

The opening of nursing colleges in 157 medical colleges would ensure the setting up of four new government nursing colleges in Himachal’s Tanda (Kangra), Hamirpur, Chamba and Nahan regions, he said.

He also hailed the first Budget of “Amrit Kaal” that, he said, aimed at empowering and strengthening the elders and women apart from weaker sections like the poor, tribals, Dalits, backward classes, the deprived and the disabled.

He lauded initiatives such as creating digital libraries for children, appointing 38,800 teachers, the higher allocation for housing and the National Hydrogen Mission to promote green growth.

The Budget’s main agenda was employment generation, inclusive and green developments, empowering the youth and strengthening the economy, Jai Ram said, adding that the salaried and middle class were given the historic gift of “no tax up to ₹7 lakh income.

The Union Budget has paved the way for ease of living with opportunities, development and economic stability as focal points, he added.