Himachal ex-CM Virbhadra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, in ICU
chandigarh news

Himachal ex-CM Virbhadra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, in ICU

Congress leader and six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is on ventilator support at IGMC, Shimla
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Virbhadra Singh, a Congress leader and former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, has been hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for two months. He is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament. (HT file photo)

The health condition of veteran Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh deteriorated after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The 87-year-old leader has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is on ventilator support. “His condition is critical but stable,” said Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj Pakhretia.

Hospitalised since April 23, he fought two Covid bouts

Virbhadra Singh is under treatment at IGMC since April 23.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on April 13 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali. He was discharged on April 23 but on his arrival in Shimla, he developed breathing difficulty and was admitted to IGMC.

He contracted the coronavirus infection in the hospital on June 11 and fought off the disease again.

Nine-time MLA and five-time MP

Virbhadra Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, was Himachal Pradesh’s chief minister for six terms.

At present, he represents Arki constituency in Solan district in the state assembly.

