Himachal: Flesh trade racket busted in Kangra, 5 women rescued

A police team led by DSP Baldev Dutt raided Hotel JK International after getting a call from one of the women, who hails from Gurugram
The victim was found locked in a room in the basement of the Kangra hotel while four others were rescued from the other room. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Kangra police have busted a flesh trade racket and rescued five women allegedly held captive in a private hotel at Damtal, a small town in Nurpur subdivision on Himachal-Punjab border.

The kingpin and owner of the hotel and his two sons have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Janak Raj and his sons Akash and Vijay.

A police team led by DSP Baldev Dutt raided Hotel JK International after getting a call from one of the women, who hails from Gurugram.

The 27-year-old complainant alleged she was called to the hotel on the pretext of a receptionist’s job. She reached Chakki bridge of Pathankot on April 10, from where a person took her to the hotel.

She alleged that the hotel owner held her captive and sold her to a customer. When she objected, the hotel owner locked her in a room. She somehow managed to contact her family who alerted the police at Dharamshala.

The victim was found locked in a room in the basement of the hotel while four others were rescued from the other room.

Nurpur DSP Surinder Sharma said a case had been registered against the hotel owner and his two sons, and the police have also seized the CCTV footage from the hotel and other evidences.

