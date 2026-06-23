Himachal forest dept signs CSR MoUs with two Kullu hospitality firms

As part of the Rajiv Gandhi Green Adoption Scheme, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two private hospitality institutions —Red Apple and Paradise Chateau—at Kullu on Monday.

As per the understanding, both the institutes will be adopting and providing money under CSR for plantation and maintenance of plants in one hectare land each for next five years. (File)

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As per the understanding, both the institutes will be adopting and providing money under CSR for plantation and maintenance of plants in one hectare land each for next five years.

Himachal Pradesh has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Green Adoption Scheme with the objective of promoting ecological restoration, enhancing green cover, and encouraging public participation in environmental conservation across the state.

CM in the budget highlighted the introduction of a new adoption scheme under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at planting trees on barren land, thereby increasing forest cover and generating livelihood opportunities for local populations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Sood, principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF) and chief project director, JICA Forestry Project, said that under the scheme, eligible institutions can adopt forest areas identified by the forest department for plantation, eco-restoration, and maintenance activities in accordance with the department’s approved technical guidelines. The initiative aims to conserve biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience, promote soil and water conservation, and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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{{^usCountry}} He further stated that the scheme has been designed to facilitate investments under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) while ensuring scientific planning, continuous monitoring, and the long-term sustainability of plantation activities. The ownership and management of the adopted forest land will remain with the State Government, and all interventions will be carried out under the supervision of the Forest Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further stated that the scheme has been designed to facilitate investments under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) while ensuring scientific planning, continuous monitoring, and the long-term sustainability of plantation activities. The ownership and management of the adopted forest land will remain with the State Government, and all interventions will be carried out under the supervision of the Forest Department. {{/usCountry}}

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