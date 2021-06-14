Himachal forms mitigation panel for third Covid wave

The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a committee for planning and impact mitigation to counter the third wave of Covid-19.

Led by the state medical education director, the panel will analyse data trends, experiences of other states/UTs and conduct modelling exercises to foresee and advise on the onset of the next wave and the mutating character of coronavirus.

State director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal said on Monday that the panel will assess the present status and projected requirement of different health infrastructure verticals, such as hospitals and equipment besides supplies of oxygen and medicines. “The committee shall submit an action plan for the third wave soon, keeping in mind the specialised needs of children,” Dr Jindal said.

Graded action plan to be prepared

A graded action plan for increasing and activating hospital infrastructure, including isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators, oxygen supply, medicines and other crucial items based on the positivity rate indicator will be made.

It will formulate guidelines on when to announce a lockdown and to what extent.

Vaccination sessions to be published day before

Dr Jindal said Himachal Pradesh has received 1.17 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune, for the 18-44 years age group.

The doses are to be used before June 21 so vaccination will be organised across the state throughout the week. The slots will be published a day ahead of the session. Onsite registration has been allowed in remote areas.