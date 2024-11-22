Menu Explore
Himachal government grants license to HPMC to set up winery at Parala of Theog

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 22, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “HPMC will establish a winery at Parala, located in Theog of Shimla district

State government has granted license to Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to set up winery at Parala of Theog.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “HPMC will establish a winery at Parala, located in Theog of Shimla district. The winery, to be build with an estimated cost of 86 crore, is expected to boost the state’s horticulture sector while opening up new employment opportunities for local residents.”

He said that this initiative would significantly benefit the fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh by providing them with better and more remunerative prices for their produce, particularly apples, peaches and plums. “The winery at Parala represents a major step forward in value addition to horticultural produce, ensuring not only economic empowerment of the growers but also enhancing the state’s reputation as a hub for quality fruit-based products,” said Sukhu.

He further added that the project aligns with the government’s commitment to strengthen the horticulture and agriculture sectors by promoting modern infrastructure and innovative solutions. Apart from boosting revenue, the winery was expected to create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities in production, processing, marketing and allied industries. “The state government remains focused on initiatives that enhance the income of farmers and horticulturists, enabling sustainable growth and development in rural areas of the state,” he added.

Sukhu said “The state was also known as the “Fruit Bowl of the Country”, and the government was actively promoting the establishment of processing units by leveraging the abundant availability of raw materials within the state.”

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
