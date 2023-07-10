Himachal’s community development scheme to uplift tribal population

For accelerating the process of development in tribal areas and bringing about socio-economic transformation through integrated development in the life of people there, the Himachal government has started a new ‘Community Development Scheme’ an initiative of the Rural Development department for the tribal populace. The department will allocate funds only to those works which were to be taken up in the areas having tribal population. Under the scheme, the first priority will be assigned to tribal areas and villages having over 40 percent tribal population (in non-tribal areas). Villages and wards falling in non-tribal areas and having less than 40 percent share of tribal population will fall next in priority. Community Development Scheme (for tribal community) aims to achieve substantial progress in sphere of connectivity, communication, rural health and rural education.

HP’s Minister for Rural Development, Anirudh Singh said that as the first chief minister to hold a state level Himachal Day celebration Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu displayed his party’s resolve to develop tribal areas. (Source:Twitter)

Works like construction or repair of new and old buildings for registered mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, new rooms, library, roads, walkways, small bridges or culverts, gymnasiums, yoga centres, sports grounds, public toilets, bathrooms, restoration of natural drinking water sources, construction or repair of tar-spam bridge, solid and liquid waste treatment schemes, parking, irrigational channels (Kuhls) and any other work for the benefit of the community at large will fall under the scheme.

Such works will be approved by the Project Advisory Committee in the tribal areas and the financial sanction and administrative approval will be given by concerned Deputy Commissioner, Resident Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner or Additional District Magistrate. In non-tribal areas, the proposal for such works will be submitted through the concerned deputy commissioners to the commissioner, Tribal Development Department and deputy commissioner will give financial sanction and administrative approval.

