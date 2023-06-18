Sukhu govt mulls all-weather connectivity to upper Shimla belt

Himachal government has proposed to construct a tunnel on National Highway 705, under Kharapathar, which will reduce the distance from Shimla to Rohru by around 10 to 12 kilometres and ensure all-weather connectivity to the whole upper Shimla area. HT Image

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement said that their government is endeavouring to build safe and smooth roads for smooth journeys by mainly focusing on sustainable development and service improvement.

“Roads, bridges and tunnels being constructed in the state will strictly adhere to this concept beginning from their design, construction, operation and maintenance,” he added.

Surveys will be conducted for the construction of tunnels under Kharapathar on the Kotkhai-Hatkoti road and another one to connect the landlocked Dodra-Kawar area of the district.

The tunnel will also open unexplored areas of the region with great tourism potentials like Chanshal, Kuppad, Giri Ganga, Moral Danda, Summerkot, Khadrala, Sungri, Chunjar and Hatkoti etc. for the tourists during the months of winter said the chief minister.

The tunnel will not only promote tourism in a big way but will also facilitate the horticulturists in marketing their produce as the orchardists will not face any difficulty in transporting their produce to the market of their choice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON