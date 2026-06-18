Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to increase the state’s free power royalty share beyond 12% over and above the normal free power royalty in the CPSU projects where the critical period of initial 12 years has been completed.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi.

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Sukhu called on Khattar at New Delhi on Tuesday evening where he also urged the central government to increase free power to 50% in the 180 MW Baira Siul hydroelectric project as it has completed 44 years of commissioning.

The CM also raised the issue of delay in payment of energy arrears due to the state in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects. He listed out the difficulties faced by people of the state when these projects got executed. He said that thousands of people were displaced, state faced adverse environmental impacts and added that settlement of pong dam oustees is still far from sight.

The chief minister said that Haryana and Punjab may give consent to provide energy arrears of 13,066 MU due as of October 31, 2011. In cases where the energy arrears are to be paid in monetary terms, the tentative amount will be ₹ 7,784 crore, with the compound interest rate of 6 per cent till date.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhu requested Khattar for financial assistance for development of HimChandigarh and Aero City at Kangra aiming planned urbanisation, economic growth, tourism and investment in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu requested Khattar for financial assistance for development of HimChandigarh and Aero City at Kangra aiming planned urbanisation, economic growth, tourism and investment in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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He apprised the Union Minister that the state is proposing projects amounting to ₹1,179 crore under Urban Challenge Fund in 24 Urban local bodies, out of these projects worth ₹660 crore have been submitted to Centre in the first phase.

He sought the release of ₹12.33 crore under the Clean Hilly and Himalayan Cities Initiative to ensure the timely implementation of sanitation and waste management programmes.