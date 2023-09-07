Himachal governor assures support to institute for children with special disabilities

A day after governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Institute for Children with Special Ability (Boys) at Dhalli in Shimla on Wednesday, he said efforts should be made to take over the institute on the lines of the Institute for Children with Special Disabilities (Girls) at Sundernagar during a meeting with senior officials of social justice and empowerment, child development and health department, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social justice and empowerment, health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil was also present in the meeting.

During his visit to the Institute for Children with Special Ability (Boys) at Dhalli, the governor was appraised about the myriad challenges it was facing.

The governor said he had observed a shortage of staff for the special children at the institute.

Meanwhile, Shandil assured of streamlining the arrangements in both Sundernagar and Dhalli institutes for enhanced efficiency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON