Himachal Governor takes review of ongoing NHAI projects in the state

Governor Prasad Shukla on Wednesday took a detailed review of ongoing projects of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), especially the Kiratpur -Nerchowk, Pandoh - Takoli and Takoli- Kullu four-lanning projects.

Local citizens and tourists going to Kullu, Manali, Keylong and Rohtang will get the benefit and travel will be easier. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The projects are on verge of completion and would likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. Abdul Basit, regional officer NHAI, Shimla informed the governor that five tunnels from Hanogi to Takoli have been opened for trial runs and locals as well as tourists were enjoying the travel through the highway tunnels. He said that apart from the five tunnels, construction work of 22 Major Bridges between Kiratpur to Nerchowk was also complete and a safety audit was underway.

The regional officer informed the Governor that opening of five tunnels from Kiratpur to Nerchowk would reduce Zigzag distance in hilly terrain by 37 Km and time by three hours. Local citizens and tourists going to Kullu, Manali, Keylong and Rohtang will get its benefit and travel will be easier as it would save their time while also curbing the environmental pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor also took a detailed account of other highways being constructed by NHAI in the Himachal and instructed the regional officer that while constructing the highway, attention should be paid to maintaining the nature of Himachal and causing minimum damage to the environment. The governor instructed that he would soon conduct a site inspection of the Kiratpur to Nerchowk and Pandoh-Takoli sections to take stock of the preparations being made before the Prime Minister’s proposed visit.