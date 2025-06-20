Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Himachal governor urges officers to always prioritise public interest

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 20, 2025 09:16 AM IST

The group, presently undergoing professional training at Dr Manmohan Singh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Fairlawns, had called on the governor at Raj Bhavan

Interacting with two Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers of 2024 batch and 19 probationers of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) and Allied Services of 2025 batch, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday advised them to stay connected with the grassroots and understand the real issues and concerns of the people.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Filet)
Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Filet)

The group, presently undergoing professional training at Dr Manmohan Singh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Fairlawns, had called on the governor at Raj Bhavan.

Interacting with them, the governor said that an administrative officer must always prioritise public interest over personal considerations and work with a sense of duty towards the society. “The spirit of public service should never fade from your mindset,” said the governor.

Underscoring the importance of humility in public life, the governor remarked, “Public service and their welfare is supreme. Officers should proceed with the conviction that they are here to serve, not to rule. Such an approach not only benefits the public but also provides immense personal satisfaction, which is most essential.”

He said that civil servants should not only perform as administrators but also act as guides, collaborators and friends of the common people.

