Himachal govt constitutes panel to study VB-G RAM G scheme

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the formation of a high-level committee to conduct a detailed study of all aspects of the VB-G RAM G scheme and prepare recommendations in the interest of Himachal Pradesh, a press communique issued by the government said on Tuesday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ht)

The committee will be chaired by rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh. The secretary of the panchayati raj department, C Palrasu and director Raghav Sharma will serve as members of the committee. The committee will submit its report to the CM by 29 June, based on which the state government will decide how to implement the VB-G RAM G scheme in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the press statement issued by the government, the introduction of the VB-G RAM G scheme in place of MGNREGA could deal a major blow to nearly 12 lakh workers in state. “The Centre has made it clear that only those states that notify the new scheme will receive budget allocations. However, Himachal government believes that several provisions of the scheme, in its current form, are not aligned with the interests of the state and its workers,” it said.

“Under the proposed provisions, the wage rate is currently fixed at ₹247 per day in non-tribal areas and ₹309 per day in tribal areas of Himachal. The government believes these rates are inadequate considering the state’s geographical conditions, inflation and cost of living. The CM has directed officials to demand a reasonable increase in wages from the Centre,” it said.

CM flags-off Olympic run

CM Sukhu on Tuesday flagged-off the Olympic Run from his official residence, Oak Over on the occasion of International Olympic Day, which culminated at the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex Shimla via CTO.

Around 200 athletes participated in the event, which was organized in both men’s and women’s categories. Extending his greetings on International Olympic Day, the CM said state government was committed to promoting sports across Himachal. He remarked, “Sports are also a form of education. Just as students excel in academics, athletes should strive to bring laurels to the state through their achievements in sports.” He said that the state government was making concerted efforts to host ‘Khelo India’ events in Himachal. He added that robust sports infrastructure has already been developed in Bilaspur, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur districts for the benefit of the youth. A Centre of Excellence for sports is also being established at Nadaun in Hamirpur district at a cost of ₹150 crore, which is expected to be completed by October this year, he informed.

He also appealed the youth to actively support the state government’s anti-drug campaign and contribute towards building a drug-free and healthy society.

Sukhu also inaugurated a newly developed multi-storied car parking facility near Auckland tunnel in Shimla city. Built up at a cost of ₹7.60 crore, it has the parking capacity for 145 vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the state government was committed to providing modern civic amenities and ensuring planned urban development. This parking slot would help to decongest major roads in and around the Auckland tunnel area besides reducing roadside parking and facilitating smooth vehicular movement.