Himachal govt declared sole owner of Wildflower Hall with ₹401-cr gain

Ending the nearly three-decade legal wrangling, the Himachal Pradesh government has finally emerged as the sole owner of the Wildflower Hall property in Mashobra — along with a financial gain of ₹401 crore. The high court has ordered that the state has become the sole owner of the bank balances, share holdings and 50% of the advance against capital of the joint venture company (JVC). (File)

The Himachal Pradesh high court, in its judgment on October 14, upheld the state’s complete ownership of Mashobra Resort Limited (MRL), the joint venture once co-owned with the East India Hotels (EIH) group of the Oberoi chain.

The high court has ordered that the state has become the sole owner of the bank balances, share holdings and 50% of the advance against capital of the joint venture company (JVC).

Wildflower Hall is run by Mashobra Resort Ltd (MRL), in which EIH and state government had stakes but now the high court has held that state is sole owner of the company.

According to the high court order, the bank balances of approximately ₹ 320 crore belonging to the JVC will be transferred to the state. In addition, the court has ordered the payment of ₹25 crore to the state as per arbitral award. The entire share holding of East India Hotels in the JVC will be transferred to the state for a sum of ₹13 crore.

Furthermore, only 50% of the amount i.e. ₹68 crore will be returned to EIH in lieu of advance against capital of ₹136 crore deposited by the EIH in the JVC, resulting in additional benefit of ₹68 crore to the state. The MRL was previously the joint venture company of the EIH and the State to operate the Wildflower Hall property.

A spokesman of the state government said that the legal battle was sub-judice for almost 30 years, but due to the intervention of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the apex court vide its order February 20, 2024, transferred the possession and ownership of Wildflower Hall property in favour of the state.

The state government subsequently completed the physical possession and ownership of the property on March 31, 2025. He said earlier the state was not receiving any financial returns from this property, but now the state is yielding positive outcomes.

Earlier, in another case also, the Supreme Court has delivered a historic decision in favour of the state regarding royalty from Karchham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Power Project. The court has directed the JSW Energy company to pay 18% royalty to the state instead of 12% from this 1,045 MW capacity power project, earning more than ₹250 crore per annum to the state.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government will continue its efforts to protect the interests of the people of the state and will not make any compromise at any level.