Himachal govt increases number of paramedical seats after 23 yrs

This decision comes in the light of acute shortage of trained technical staff in various health institutions.

A spokesman of the state government said the seats in paramedical staff in government sector are very few and the present state government has decided to increase these seats in the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, district Kangra. He said that the government has enhanced the seat capacity in providing training in courses like BSc medical laboratory technique, BSc radio and imaging, BSc anaesthesia and OT technique from 10 each to 50 seats each per course in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, whereas the seats has been increased from 18 each to 50 seats each per course.