Himachal govt invites suggestions for budget 2025-26

Aiming to make a people centric budget, state government has invited suggestions from public, industries, trade and farmers associations on the budget for year 2025-26. The Himachal government has started the process of formulation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26. (iStock)

The state government has started the process of formulation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26. So, in order to make the budget more people-centric, participative and reflective of the views of various stakeholders in society, the government has invited suggestions from the general public, industries, trade and farmers associations on the budget.

A spokesperson of the state government said on Wednesday that the suggestions could be sent by e-mail at budgetidea.hp@gmail.com or by letter to the principal secretary (Finance) in his room No: A-319, Armsdale building, HP Secretariat, Shimla by January 31, 2025. Suggestions can also be sent on the web portal of the finance department.

The suggestions can be provided on increasing revenue receipt, expenditure control and other related matters for the budget. It will promote transparency, responsiveness and a participatory approach in budget preparation.