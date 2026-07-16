Himachal govt to formulate policy to provide relief in encroachment cases: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government is considering formulating a policy to provide relief to the poor and landless families who have been residing on government land for many years.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

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Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering in Hamirpur, said, “The state government is studying the Supreme Court’s guidelines on encroachment cases and will take an appropriate decision in the interest of such families.”

The CM laid the foundation stone of the new municipal corporation office building in Hamirpur, to be constructed at a cost of about ₹19.4 crore. He also inaugurated newly constructed shops and a Rural Haat worth around ₹50 lakh for small traders and women’s self-help groups.

The chief minister said that residents of newly included areas under the Hamirpur municipal corporation would receive a five-year exemption from municipal taxes. “A new bus stand costing around ₹130 crore, the largest in Himachal, is under construction in Hamirpur. In addition, the existing bus stand site will be redeveloped into a modern City Centre by spending about ₹200 crore, offering shopping, entertainment, parking and other public facilities. The existing shopkeepers will be accommodated either in the new City Centre or at another suitable location,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Five state-level offices of various government departments, boards and corporations have been established in Hamirpur and several major development projects have been approved for the town,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Five state-level offices of various government departments, boards and corporations have been established in Hamirpur and several major development projects have been approved for the town,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu also announced that a suitable venue would be developed for the Dussehra festival and other public events in Hamirpur town, along with fulfilling other local demands. He also assured that better facilities would be provided for street vendors in Hamirpur town.