Himachal govt to provide NPA to super-speciality doctors: Sukhu

Himachal government has decided to provide non-practicing allowance (NPA) to super-speciality doctors to further strengthen healthcare services in the state, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a review meeting of health department.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

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Sukhu also directed the department officials to categorise all community health centres (CHCs) based on population coverage so that staffing and infrastructure could be provided according to actual requirements. This, he said, would ensure the availability of quality healthcare services closer to people’s homes. He also reviewed the status of ongoing recruitment processes in the health department.

“Several significant initiatives have been undertaken by the state government during the last three and a half years to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services and these efforts have started yielding positive results,” he said.

He said that all medical colleges in the state were being strengthened by providing adequate staff and advanced medical equipment at par with AIIMS, New Delhi. The state government was investing around ₹3,000 crore in the procurement of modern medical machinery and equipment. He further said that in the districts without medical colleges, facilities at zonal and regional hospitals were being upgraded to provide better healthcare services to patients.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that recruitments were being undertaken to address shortages of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians in the health institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that recruitments were being undertaken to address shortages of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians in the health institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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