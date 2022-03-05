Himachal has 161 haemophilic patients, government to provide free treatment

Himachal has a total of 161 haemophilic patients across the state who will be provided free treatment, a government spokesperson said on Friday. He said that haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder that causes bleeding for a long time after injury or surgery. It is caused by the absence of clotting factors VIII and IX in the blood that results in increased bleeding.

He said that the disease cannot be cured, but can be managed by infusion of anti-haemophilic factor whenever bleeding or internal injury occurs. The maximum haemophilic patients are from Kangra (38), followed by Mandi 34, Solan 24, Shimla 22, Chamba 10, Sirmaur 10, Hamirpur 9, Bilaspur 6, Una 5 and Kullu 3, said the spokesperson. No case of haemophilia has been reported from the two tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The government spokesperson added that at least four beds in district hospitals and medical colleges will be dedicated for the treatment of patients of haemophilia and it will be ensured by the institution that factor VIII and IX are available in the essential drug list, so that the patients do not suffer due to unavailability of the drugs.

