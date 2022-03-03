Himachal HC issues notice to govt over demolition of heritage school building

While hearing a suo motu petition regarding demolition of a school building and playground in Mandi for construction of a proposed shopping mall, the high court of Himachal Pradesh has directed the state government to place on record the site plan along with the approval granted by TCP as well as municipal authorities.

The court also directed the state to inform the number of schools that were earlier functioning, how many students are presently enrolled with such schools and what is the proposal of the state government for the construction of new school buildings.

A division bench comprising chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo motu by the HC as public interest litigation on a letter addressed to chief justice by a student of Vijay Senior Secondary School, Mandi.

The petitioner had alleged that during the lockdown, the state government demolished the school building and playground while the vacant space has also been covered. He further claimed that shopping malls were proposed to be constructed there to benefit a few rich people and political leaders.

The petitioner said poor, orphan and migrant children had been studying in the school and they were being pressured.