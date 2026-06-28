Himachal HC orders transfer of Kullu DC, SP, over Kasol rave party row

The Himachal Pradesh high court has ordered the transfer of the Kullu deputy commissioner (DC), superintendent of police (SP) and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned within a week from passing of order for failing to prevent a large-scale rave party near Kasol.

The order was pronounced on June 24 and the detailed copy was released on Saturday. (HT Photo for representation)

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The court has also directed the state government to register an FIR and constitute a special investigation team (SIT), headed by an officer not below the rank of DIG, and initiate departmental proceedings against the three officers.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on rave parties and drug abuse in Kullu and Mandi districts, a division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi observed that the officials had failed in maintaining public order and had instead facilitated the organisation of large-scale rave parties despite prior warnings from the police about the possibility of drug consumption, trafficking and other unlawful activities.

The order was pronounced on June 24 and the detailed copy was released on Saturday. The case pertains to an event organised at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan near Kasol from June 7 to 11. The court stated that tickets were reportedly priced between ₹10,000 and ₹16,000 and attracted revellers from across India and abroad.

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{{^usCountry}} A report submitted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) found that the venue was located in an isolated forested area, had around 50 camping tents, private security personnel and infrastructure capable of accommodating thousands of people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report submitted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) found that the venue was located in an isolated forested area, had around 50 camping tents, private security personnel and infrastructure capable of accommodating thousands of people. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench observed that a deputy superintendent of police’s (DSP) report dated June 5 had also warned that the possibility of narcotics consumption and trafficking could not be ruled out and advised authorities to consider these concerns before granting permission. However, sound permission was issued by the SDM on June 6.

According to the court, it was only after the intervention of the HC’s vacation bench on June 9 that police reached the venue, the events were stopped and two FIRs were registered. The inspection team later found large quantities of empty liquor bottles, cigarette butts, rolling papers allegedly used for cannabis consumption and other evidence suggesting substance abuse. The DVR of CCTV cameras installed at the venue was also seized.

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The HC order states that had there not been an intervention by the vacation bench on June 9, 2026, the party would have merrily continued from June 7 to 11, on the strength of the tacit permission of the SDM, DC and SP.

“It is also apparent that even though an adverse report by a competent officer as senior as the DSP had been received, recommending that permission should not be granted on account of the apprehended organisation of rave parties and unauthorised activities, apart from large-scale consumption of drugs, permission was nevertheless granted. Thus, it appears that both the officers, as also the concerned SDM, have failed in their duties in maintaining public order and rather facilitated the organisation of large-scale rave parties,” the order reads.

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The DLSA report further revealed that two tourists were arrested with cocaine and LSD, while a Russian national, Daria Kuzminykh, who was performing as a DJ at the event, was suspected to have died of a drug overdose for which post-mortem examination was recommended.

The court has also stated that the matter also requires investigation into whether there was any tacit permission by the authorities and collusion regarding the commercial organisation and large-scale consumption of drugs by the two organisers who had obtained permission.