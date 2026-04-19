...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Himachal HC quashes eco-sensitive zone notification around Col Sherjung National Park

Col Sherjung National Park, also known as Simbalbara National Park, is a protected area in the Paonta Valley of Sirmour district

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
Advertisement

In a relief to 19 villages, the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) has set aside a 2022 notification declaring an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Col Sherjung National Park in Sirmaur, holding that the process adopted by authorities was legally flawed and violated mandatory procedural safeguards.

The order brings significant relief to residents of 19 villages brought under the ESZ framework, which had restricted their land use, construction, and economic activity. (File)

“We are of the considered opinion that in view of nature of the impact of declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zone on the residents of the area, the procedure provided in the guidelines for declaring EcoSensitive Zone is mandatory in nature so as to avoid any inconvenience and hardship to interests of the area residents. In present case, respondents have miserably failed to follow the prescribed procedure,” ruled the HC bench.

Col Sherjung National Park, also known as Simbalbara National Park, is a protected area in the Paonta Valley of Sirmour district.

The order passed by a division bench comprising justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice Ranjan Sharma, following the petitions of gram panchayats Bhatanwali, Patalia, and Behral, further read, “....impugned notification dated January 13, 2022 is liable to be quashed, and accordingly, the same is quashed and set aside.”

The court also considered the expansion of the ESZ coverage from just four villages in earlier drafts to 19 villages in the final notification, without any recorded justification or supporting study.

The court observed that the prescribed procedure under the 2011 guidelines for declaring Eco-Sensitive Zones—such as conducting surveys, preparing an inventory of land use, and constituting a committee involving local authorities, ecologists, and revenue officials—was not followed.

 
sirmaur district
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal HC quashes eco-sensitive zone notification around Col Sherjung National Park
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal HC quashes eco-sensitive zone notification around Col Sherjung National Park
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.