The Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday granted interim relief by staying the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday granted interim relief by staying the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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The interim stay was granted by division bench of chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Bipin Chandra Negi while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by secretary, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Falma Chauhan, challenging the proposed shifting of the OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital to the IGMC. The court has sought a detailed response from the government in this regard. The matter is now listed for further hearing on May 28.

Advocate Naresh Tomar, appearing for the petitioners, told reporters that the government had “failed” to properly assess the practical implications of the move.

“The committee itself has stated that adequate infrastructure and space are not available in the IGMC for shifting the department. The decision appears impracticable and would create overcrowding and infection risks for women and children,” Tomar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He stated that Kamla Nehru Hospital, established in 1923 and formerly known as Lady Reading Hospital, has adequate space for expansion and modernisation, including the addition of advanced medical facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stated that Kamla Nehru Hospital, established in 1923 and formerly known as Lady Reading Hospital, has adequate space for expansion and modernisation, including the addition of advanced medical facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state government had recently decided to shift the gynaecology OPD and certain other services of Kamla Nehru Hospital to the IGMC. The government argued that superior facilities are available at the IGMC, which would enable patients to access advanced medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government had recently decided to shift the gynaecology OPD and certain other services of Kamla Nehru Hospital to the IGMC. The government argued that superior facilities are available at the IGMC, which would enable patients to access advanced medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local residents, women’s organisations, and opposition parties termed it a “conspiracy to undermine a historic hospital”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local residents, women’s organisations, and opposition parties termed it a “conspiracy to undermine a historic hospital”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the 102-year-old Kamla Nehru Hospital holds special significance for women and children. They contended that the proposed shifting would cause immense hardship to patients from remote areas and would result in the loss of the hospital’s historic identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the 102-year-old Kamla Nehru Hospital holds special significance for women and children. They contended that the proposed shifting would cause immense hardship to patients from remote areas and would result in the loss of the hospital’s historic identity. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking cognisance of the petition, the HC stayed the shifting process. The court has asked the health department to explain the rationale behind the shifting proposal and to outline the potential benefits or detriments it would entail for patients.

Victory of women: Falma

Secretary, AIDWA, Falma Chauhan, after the hearing, said, “We had moved the high court in wake of the problems being faced by the women by shifting of the gynae OPD from KNH to IGMC. We welcome the decision which is a victory for every single person who had been holding the protests for the last one month against the ill conceived move of the government”.

The BJP hailed this development as a victory for the public and a major indictment of the Congress government’s policies. BJP media convener Karan Nanda stated that the HC’s stern observations and the reprimand issued to the government make it abundantly clear that the Congress administration had taken this decision in a “haste, without fully comprehending public sentiments or the intricacies of the healthcare infrastructure”.

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