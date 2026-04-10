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Himachal high court orders release of pension for former MLAs

Court directs Vidhan Sabha secretary to clear arrears within a month or face 6% interest; Congress govt’s 2024 Bill withdrawal cited as key factor.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:39 pm IST
By Shailee Dogra
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In a significant ruling, the Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the Vidhan Sabha secretary to release all due pensions and arrears to former legislators within a month.

The orders, passed on April 7, 2026, came while disposing of writ petitions filed by former MLAs Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur.

The division bench, comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice Ranjan Sharma, warned that failure to comply with the timeline would attract an interest rate of 6% per annum on the outstanding payments.

The orders, passed on April 7, 2026, came while disposing of writ petitions filed by former MLAs Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur. Both leaders, originally elected on the Congress ticket in 2022, were disqualified under the anti-defection law after cross-voting in the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections. They subsequently joined the BJP in March 2024. Their petitions challenged the state’s move to withhold pension benefits following their disqualification from the 14th legislative assembly.

Prospective law protects past terms

The court’s direction followed a clarification from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, which revealed that the state government had withdrawn its controversial Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Amendment Bill, 2024. A subsequent 2026 Bill was introduced, specifying that pension disqualification for those ousted under the anti-defection law would only apply prospectively to members elected to the 14th legislative assembly and onwards.

“The government was eventually compelled to withdraw the flawed 2024 amendment and introduce a revised version in 2026. This itself is an admission that the earlier move was unconstitutional and driven by malice,” Sharma said.

The opposition alleged that former legislators were subjected to financial and mental harassment for nearly two years due to the withholding of their legitimate dues, forcing them into protracted legal battles.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal high court orders release of pension for former MLAs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal high court orders release of pension for former MLAs
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