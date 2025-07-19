Himachal: IMD warns of more rain, Kinnar Kinnar Kailash Yatra postponed

Spells of heavy rainfall are expected to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh in coming days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said on Friday, and sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts from July 21 to 23. 65 people have been killed due to floods and cloudbursts, and 45 deaths have been reported due to road accidents since June 20., said Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi. (HT File)

After a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on July 20 in four districts, the weather office issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on July 21. It will be followed by an orange alert on July 22 in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Moreover, several other districts will be under a yellow alert on July 21 and 22.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state and light to moderate rain was observed at most places. The highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded in Jogindernagar, followed by Sarahan (4 cm), Kothi (3 cm), Paonta (2 cm), Dharamshala (2 cm), Palampur (2 cm), Chuari (2 cm), Shimla (1 cm), Karsog (1 cm), Kandaghat (1 cm), Manali (1 cm), Solan (1 cm), Rohru (1 cm) and Sujanpur Tira (1 cm).

Mini bus services restored on various routes in Seraj area: Deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed mini bus (tempo traveller) services on many routes of Seraj area in Mandi district from Friday.

He said the start of these services would provide great relief to the people of the area, who were struggling with the lack of transport facilities for a long time due to the disaster. Now, tempo traveller services were being operated by the corporation on various inaccessible routes including Bagsyad, Janjehli, Chhatri, Sarachi, Thunag and Chiuni Chet.

The deputy CM said that these tempo traveler services had been linked to other bus services of the corporation at Bagsyad, which would provide easy access to other destinations to the passengers including the district headquarters Mandi. The corporation was ensuring that the transport system was smooth and timely, so that local citizens could get relief. “The state government was committed to restore all essential services on priority basis in the Seraj area,” he said.

Kinnar Kailash Yatra postponed

In wake inclement weather, the Kinnaur district administration has postponed the Kinnar Kailash Yatra till the weather becomes favourable and the road is repaired. The Kailash Yatra commenced from July 15 and was to continue till August 30.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul Spiti administration has banned bike rides on the Manali-Leh highway. Bike movement has been temporarily suspended till further orders after road damage due to rain in Tanglang, Leh.

Restoration efforts have picked up pace, monsoon death toll 110: Negi

The revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday said that so far 110 people have died in the state owing to monsoon related incidents since June 20.

He said that 65 people have been killed due to floods and cloudbursts, and 45 deaths have been reported due to road accidents since June 20. He said that over 200 schools have been damaged, with some being completely destroyed. “Temporary arrangements have been made to continue classes in makeshift facilities,” he said.

Speaking to media, Negi said, “Despite widespread damage, restoration efforts have picked up pace across Himachal and things are getting normal.”

“All national highways have been reopened, including the Manali highway and NH-707, which was blocked on Thursday. Around 250 link roads are still blocked due to landslides and are being restored,” he said.