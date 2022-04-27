Himachal inks pact with NHLML for developement of ropeways

Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) HP Limited and National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) have entered into an agreement for development of ropeways as innovative transport solution in Himachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in New Delhi on Tuesday. The CM said that initially, possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmour and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of ₹2,264 crore.

The CM also apprised Gadkari of the immediate need for maintenance of important stretches on Shimla-Mataur, Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi Mandi-Manali highways. He also urged for expediting notification of nine high priority roads list submitted to the ministry by the state government. He also requested to expedite approvals for DPRs pending with the ministry so that the projects can be awarded at the earliest.

State power minister Sukh Ram also took up the issue of improper drainage system and inconvenience caused to the public on Paonta-Shillai-Rohru highway. The Union Minister assured all possible assistance to the state.

Hattee community of Sirmaur likely to get ST status soon: CM

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur called on Union home minister Amit Shah late on Monday evening along with members of Hattee community who are seeking Schedule Tribe (ST) status.

Thakur thanked the Union minister for taking up the matter of according ST status to Hattee community of Sirmaur district at appropriate level and giving priority to the issue.

While addressing media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, Thakur said that the matter is likely to be resolved very soon and a favourable decision may be taken by the Centre.

He said that this will benefit about 3 lakh people of 154 panchayats of Trans-Giri area. He said this community resides in four assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district including Shillai, Paonta, Renuka and Pachhad.