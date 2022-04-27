Himachal inks pact with NHLML for developement of ropeways
Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) HP Limited and National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) have entered into an agreement for development of ropeways as innovative transport solution in Himachal Pradesh.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in New Delhi on Tuesday. The CM said that initially, possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmour and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of ₹2,264 crore.
The CM also apprised Gadkari of the immediate need for maintenance of important stretches on Shimla-Mataur, Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi Mandi-Manali highways. He also urged for expediting notification of nine high priority roads list submitted to the ministry by the state government. He also requested to expedite approvals for DPRs pending with the ministry so that the projects can be awarded at the earliest.
State power minister Sukh Ram also took up the issue of improper drainage system and inconvenience caused to the public on Paonta-Shillai-Rohru highway. The Union Minister assured all possible assistance to the state.
Hattee community of Sirmaur likely to get ST status soon: CM
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur called on Union home minister Amit Shah late on Monday evening along with members of Hattee community who are seeking Schedule Tribe (ST) status.
Thakur thanked the Union minister for taking up the matter of according ST status to Hattee community of Sirmaur district at appropriate level and giving priority to the issue.
While addressing media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, Thakur said that the matter is likely to be resolved very soon and a favourable decision may be taken by the Centre.
He said that this will benefit about 3 lakh people of 154 panchayats of Trans-Giri area. He said this community resides in four assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district including Shillai, Paonta, Renuka and Pachhad.
-
Punjab signs knowledge-sharing pact with Delhi; Oppn slams it
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday signed a knowledge sharing agreement between the two states to enable them to cooperate for public welfare, a move that the Punjab opposition dubbed as a sell-out of the state's interests. Mann said Punjab will benefit from and replicate Delhi's revolutionary endeavours.
-
Forest fires rage in Himachal, 503 incidents in nearly 4 weeks
The ongoing dry spell in Himachal Pradesh has not only caused extensive damage to crops, but also triggered raging fires across forest areas in the hill state, particularly cheer pines in the mid belt. Since April 1, 503 such incidents have been reported from different parts of the state, mostly Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra districts. Dharamshala is the worst hit with 120 cases so far.
-
Man caught with restricted tablets in Dera Bassi acquitted due to lack of evidence
A local court has acquitted an Uttar Pradesh man accused of drug peddling after the prosecution failed to produce an independent witness and adequate evidence. The accused, Sourav Tiwari, a resident of Chhibra Mau, Kanauj District, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly caught with 16,500 tablets made with the banned salt diphenoxylate near Lehli Chowk in Dera Bassi in March 2019. He was charge-sheeted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
Ex-CM’s wife Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief
The Congress high command on Tuesday named Lok Sabha member from Mandi Parliamentary constituency and, Pratibha Singh widow of former six-term chief minister Virbhadra Singh, as the new chief of the party's Himachal unit. She will be replacing Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Four-time legislator Mukesh Agnihotri will remain the state's Congress Legislative Party leader while Nadaun MLA and former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will lead the party's campaign committee for the upcoming assembly elections.
-
Chandigarh to seek French delegation’s expertise to boost heritage preservation efforts
The UT administration will be tapping into the expertise of a French delegation, scheduled to visit the city in mid-May, in identifying and preserving the heritage furniture and other items. The administration's heritage protection cell met on Tuesday after nearly two years under UT adviser Dharam Pal, with the focus being a planned meeting with the French delegation on heritage conservation and similar issues.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics