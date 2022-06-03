Himachal: Jai Ram announces new police district for Nurpur

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced a separate police district for Nurpur of Kangra district.

The new police district will have jurisdiction over four assembly constituencies which share borders with Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Baddi, this would be the second police district in the state. He also announced a separate circle of HP state electricity board at Nurpur which would also cater to the area of these four assembly constituencies.

The chief minister said the new police district will help in curbing crime, especially drug trade in the border area.

Jai Ram also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹154 crores in the Nurpur subdivision. Forest minister and local MLA Rakesh Pathania was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister paid tribute to Maharan Pratap in a function organised by Rajpur Kalyan Sabha at Pathiar in Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituency to mark the Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Maharana Pratap was a fearless warrior who had put up historic resistance against foreign invaders and also exhibited true bravery in the famous Battle of Haldighati.

He said that Maharana Pratap was a symbol of indomitable courage and valour, who has inspired many generations and will be remembered for many years to come. He said the nation is fortunate to have the strong and determined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made every Indian proud through his decisions in the entire world.

He said that Himachal has witnessed all-round development in the past four and half years due to the constant efforts of the double-engine government. Every section of the society has benefited from the policies and programmes of the central and state governments, he said, adding that in recent times, the BJP has made ‘Mission Repeat’ a success in four states and in the coming assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh, the party would come to power again with the support of the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the secondary wing of Maharana Pratap International Public School at Pathiar in Kangra. He lauded the efforts of Rajput Kalyan Sabha and announced ₹51 lakh assistance to the school and assured all possible help from the government to the school.

The CM also honoured the gallantry awardees in the function.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said before and after the independence of India, many personalities have made sacrifices for the country. He said that the life of Maharana Pratap also gives many lessons to the society and we all get a chance to connect with history through such events. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, through which the efforts of unsung heroes are being highlighted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and MLA Arun Mehra also spoke on the occasion.