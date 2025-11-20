Himachal: Jai Ram takes ‘Alto jibe’ at Sukhu government

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, taking a jibe on Congress’ performance in Bihar, said the Congress will be reduced to meagre five seats in Himachal. Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP state president Rajeev Bindal during a press conference in Himachal on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “In Bihar, the Congress has been reduced to fitting inside a Bolero but in Himachal we will fit them inside an Alto — which the chief minister prefers.”

Jai Ram was talking to the media during the joint press conference along with BJP’s state president Rajeev Bindal. He asserted that the Congress party would be reduced to five seats in the 2027 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

“People of Bihar have sent a clear message to the Congress, and its plight in Himachal will be even worse. The Congress will be nowhere to be seen in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The verdict of Himachal’s people will force the Congress, which came to power last time on the basis of false guarantees, to fit into an Alto car in the next assembly elections.”

Calling the Congress party’s third anniversary celebrations as “unjustified and unacceptable”, Jai Ram said, “When the Disaster Act is in force in the state, panchayat elections are not being held due to this, yet the government is celebrating three years of rule.”

“Employees are not getting salaries, pensions are unpaid, and the youth are unemployed. Even Congress leaders cannot name a single achievement in three years. They shut down the welfare schemes of the previous government and started no new initiative. As they celebrate three years, the BJP will protest on December 4 against the anti-people decisions of this government and we will be cornering the state government in the upcoming state assembly,” said Jai Ram.

The state president of saffron party, Rajeev Bindal said, “The Congress’ downfall has been seen across the nation, and its impact is visible in Himachal too.”

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on the Sukhu-led state government, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said, “It is the most inefficient government in the history of Himachal. These three years have been the years of destruction for the youth and unemployed, years of economic breakdown, years of debt and disease, years of false guarantees and the peak of lies, years of murders, robberies, loot and mafia, years of collapse of governance, and years of shutting down institutions, lockouts and blatant nepotism.”

“Looking at the sorry state of affairs the Congress has ‘no moral right to remain in power’,” said Bindal.

Responding to the criticism, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government remained committed to rehabilitation and relief efforts following recent calamities.

Responding to opposition’s criticism of the government’s decision to celebrate despite the state being under disaster conditions, CM clarified that the upcoming programme, marking the completion of three years of the Congress government, was specifically meant for disaster-affected families.

“This programme is being organised for the disaster victims, and more assistance will be provided to them. Whenever a disaster occurs, it is the duty of the government to provide relief to those affected and we are doing exactly that,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP will hold a protest against the Sukhu-led state government terming it as “most inefficient government in the history of state”, during the upcoming winter assembly session on December 4 at Dharamshala’s Zorawar Stadium.