Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Himachal: Kangana meets traders, faces Congress protest

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 05:58 am IST

BJP MP from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Kangana Ranaut was in Sundernagar where she met shopkeepers and apprised them about the new GST reforms

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut faced protests by members of the Youth Congress in Mandi on Monday. The Mandi MP was in Sundernagar where she met shopkeepers and apprised them about the new GST reforms. Later when she was about to leave the market, the Youth Congress showed black flags and raised slogans — “Go back Kangana”.

A man clicks a selfie with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during her interaction with people on GST reforms, in Mandi on Monday. (ANI)
Mandi Youth Congress president Nikhil Thakur said, “Kangana is finding opportunities even in this disaster. Instead of helping the victims, she is making absurd statements. The MP should raise the issue with the central government and demand the provision of forest land to the affected families.”

On Thursday, she faced protests in Patlikuhal, Kullu, during her visit to the disaster-affected areas.

