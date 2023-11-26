Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Himachal labourers protest over online attendence for MGNREGA

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 26, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Labourers held a sit-in outside the state secretariat here, seeking removal of the rider of online attendance in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

The labourers and farmers, under umbrella of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), held a sit-in outside the state secretariat here, seeking removal of the rider of online attendance in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The protesters cautioned the government against policies favouring industrialists (HT File)

“Central government has made attendance mandatory at the workplace under MGNREGA, but due to lack of network in many remote areas, it is not possible. Due to this, the workers are not able to get their wages” said former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Rakesh Singh.

Former Theog MLA Rakesh Singha said farmers and labourers were “suffering due to policies of Andani and Ambani in this country”. The protesters cautioned the government against policies favouring industrialists.

Singha said heavy monsoon rains caused havoc in the state and the Centre has not granted a penny for rehabilitation. He said if the demands of farmers and labourers are not met, they would march to Delhi.

The workers under MGNREGA have been demanding 200 days of employment, and seeking a revision of the wage to 375. The protesters also sought a guarantee of minimum support price foe their produce and complete implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

They urged for repeal of new labour codes that had replaced the labour laws.

