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Himachal: Land encroachers, peddlers can’t contest panchayat polls

Ineligible applicants to be identified through revenue records, says election commission; the ban is also applicable to those involved in corruption and drug smuggling

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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Individuals who have encroached upon government land will be barred from contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has stated. The ban is also applicable to those involved in corruption and drug smuggling, the circular mentioned, adding that the aim is to ensure election of representatives with a clean image.

This initiative is expected to curb encroachments.

The panchayati raj department has begun compiling a record of members facing such allegations. In accordance with government directives, if an individual’s name appears on a misal (revenue record) regarding encroachment, he or she will be deemed ineligible to contest the election. Moreover, no member of that individual’s family will be permitted to enter the electoral fray either.

A senior government functionary not willing to be named said that this measure will effectively keep individuals involved in serious matters—such as land encroachment, drugs and corruption — out of positions of public representation. This initiative is expected to curb encroachments.

During the recently concluded Budget Session, the Himachal assembly passed a bill aimed at barring individuals charge-sheeted for chitta or heroin trafficking from contesting panchayat elections. The bill has now been forwarded to the governor for assent.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Land encroachers, peddlers can’t contest panchayat polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Land encroachers, peddlers can’t contest panchayat polls
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