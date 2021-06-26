Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 153 fresh Covid-19 infections
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 153 fresh Covid-19 infections

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:18 AM IST
(Picture for representational purpose)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 153 fresh Covid infections on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,01,363 while the death toll mounted to 3,449 after two more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported in Chamba, 23 in Kangra, 22 in Mandi, 18 in Bilaspur, 16 in Kullu, 10 in Shimla, nine in Una, seven in Kinnaur and Solan, five in Hamirpur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries have reach 1,95,929 after 318 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 1,956.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,761 cases so far followed by Mandi where 27,030 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 25,069 cases.

Solan has 22,173 cases, Sirmaur 15,301, Hamirpur 14,309, Una 13,245, Bilaspur 12,625, Chamba 11,071, Kullu 8,856, Kinnaur 3,218 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,705.

