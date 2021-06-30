Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 167 fresh Covid cases

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Recoveries reached 1,96,837 after 203 people recuperated while the active cases came down to 1,654. (Representative Image/HT File)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 167 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 2,01,980 while the death toll mounted to 3,461 after one more patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 44 were reported in Mandi, 23 in Chamba, 19 in Una, 16 in Kangra, 14 in Hamirpur, 13 in Shimla, 11 in Bilaspur, nine in Sirmaur, seven in Solan, five each in Kinnaur and Kullu and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries reached 1,96,837 after 203 people recuperated while the active cases came down to 1,654.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,854 cases followed by Mandi where 27,127 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 25,854 cases.

Solan has 22,213 cases, Sirmaur 15,325, Hamirpur 14,361, Una 13,284, Bilaspur 12,651, Chamba 11,175, Kullu 8,899, Kinnaur 3,238 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,701.

