Himachal logs 87 Covid cases, one more fatality

Himachal Pradesh recorded 87 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the hill-state’s tally to 2,15,691, while the death toll mounted to 3,620 after one patient succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported in Kangra, 25 in Hamirpur, nine in Mandi, six each in Chamba and Una, five each in Bilaspur and Shimla, three in Solan and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 1,536, while recoveries reached 2,10,518. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 48,103 cases, followed by 30,298 cases in Mandi and 26,890 in Shimla.