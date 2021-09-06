Himachal logs 96 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 96 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,14,504, while the death toll mounted to 3,595 after two patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 22 were reported in Kangra and Mandi, 14 in Solan, 12 in Shimla, 11 in Bilaspur, five each in Hamirpur and Kullu, four in Chamba and one in Una.

Active cases came down to 1,633, while recoveries reached 2,09,258. Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year with 47,865 cases, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 3,00,48, and 26,733 cases, respectively.

12K women in SHGs helped HP govt combat Covid: Kanwar

With the demand for face masks rising due to the coronavirus pandemic, 12,000 women self-help groups across Himachal Pradesh have helped with the containment efforts by stitching masks.

Around 400 members of 38 SHGs affiliated to the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) were involved in making breathable fabric masks, which also helped them earn some money. Training on making medicated and sanitized face masks to SHG women members was provided through virtual mode by rural development department officials under National NRLM, said rural development minister Virender Kanwar.

He said the government also roped in Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) to provide training to SHG members to meet the growing demand of face masks during first phase of lockdown in March 2020 when sudden surge in demand escalated prices and created big gaps in demand and supply.

The SHG started working on a war footing for sewing 3-layer surgical non-woven cloth masks as recommended by the Health Department which helped stabilizing prices and meet the demand.

“Around 12000 women of the 1500 SHGs associated with NRLM have produced around 40 lakh low-cost masks till August 2021,” said Kanwar.